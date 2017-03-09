Bills cut Aaron Williams, lose Gilmore and Woods

Sep 13, 2015; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills free safety Aaron Williams (23) celebrates his fourth quarter interception against the Indianapolis Colts. Bills beat the Colts 27 to 14. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

BUFFALO, NY - NFL free agency is in full swing and the Bills have already made a few moves and lost a few players. Here's a recap of what they've done so far.

Thursday:

The Bills released safety Aaron Williams after missing most of last season with his second, season ending neck injury. It happened in October on a block from Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry that landed Williams on injured reserve.

Williams first injury came in September 2015 while trying to tackle Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman. Williams tried to come back a few games later for the Bills' game at Tennessee, but eventually went on IR. He started 36 games from 2013 to 2016 so the Bills now have a hole to fill at safety.

Also on Thursday, multiple reports say cornerback Stephon Gilmore is expected to sign with New England.

The expected price tag for free agent CB Stephon Gilmore for the #Patriots is slated to eclipse $14M per year, I’m told. Hefty but worth it — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

The Bills exercised his fifth-year option in May for 2016 but failed to reach a long-term deal before the start of the season and the team chose not to use the franchise tag. He finished last season with a career-high five interceptions.

And it seems the Bills are losing another wide receiver as multiple reports say Robert Woods will sign with the Los Angeles Rams.

Barring any snags, Robert Woods intends to sign a 5-year, $39 million deal, including $15 million guaranteed, with Rams, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017

