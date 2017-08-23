Nov 3, 2013; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills tackle Cordy Glenn (77) against the Kansas City Chiefs at Ralph Wilson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig, Timothy T. Ludwig)

ORCHARD PARK, NY - Even though Bills' left tackle has had trouble swatting the injury bug, it seems he is close to returning. On Tuesday, head coach Sean McDermott said Glenn is "on schedule" to return for week one.

Glenn has been in and out of practice with nagging injuries dating back to last preseason. This time, it's a foot injury that required the attention of a specialist. He traveled to Charlotte for a second opinion, then last week went to Wisconsin for an injection in that foot.

On Wednesday, Glenn did practice but appeared to be on a limited basis. He has yet to take a rep in team drills and rookie Dion Dawkins took his place.

Dawkins said he plans to start at left tackle in Saturday's third preseason game at Baltimore. That makes more sense than having Seantrel Henderson there who is suspended the first five games of the season.

It's still unclear if Glenn will play at all on Saturday.

