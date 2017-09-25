Bills can succeed even when running game struggles

Sep 24, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) throws a pass to wide receiver Jordan Matthews (87) during the first half. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig, Timothy T. Ludwig)

ORCHARD PARK, NY - After a tough game against the Panthers in week two, where the offense only managed to score three points, Tyrod Taylor stepped up against the Broncos in a big way on Sunday.

Taylor completed 20 passes for 213 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He got the passing game going even when the running game struggled again.

"Yeah they're crowding the box quite a bit. That's a healthy respect for LeSean. You really saw that pretty much ater the Jets game and Carolina did that and then we saw that yesterday from Denver," head coach Sean McDermott explained.

"You have to be able to run and throw in this league, you can't do one or the other," offensive coordinator, Rick Dennison said.

The drive midway through the third quarter was the best we've seen Taylor so far this season. He completed two long passes, one to Nick O'Leary, the other to Jordan Matthews and capped off the drive with a touchdown pass to Charles Clay.

"And that's where we have to spread the ball around. I thought we did a nice job of that. Tyrod did a good job of that and using Charles Clay, getting different receivers involved with Jordan Matthews and Kaelin Clay yesterday, so that was good to see," McDermott said.

