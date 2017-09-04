WGRZ
Close

Bills' backup to LeSean McCoy will be by committee

With Jonathan Williams gone, the Bills will turn to Mike Tolbert, Joe Banyard and Taiwan Jones.

Heather Prusak, WGRZ 10:57 AM. EDT September 04, 2017

ORCHARD PARK, NY - With Jonathan Williams gone, the bills have three options to backup LeSean McCoy; Mike Tolbert, Joe Banyard and Taiwan Jones. As to who will be the primary backup, head coach Sean McDermott says it will be a combination of the three. 

"It's a little bit by committee," McDemott said. "We've got kind of different body types if you will. They all bring something different to the table and that's a good thing. And then with the element of special teams we were able to stay balanced as a roster for the most part in all three phases of the game."

Williams departure on Sunday was a surprise. He was expected to serve as the number two running back behind LeSean McCoy after a solid preseason. 

"There was a lot to like about what he did. That said we're doing what's right for this football team. I have a lot of confidence in the running backs behind LeSean," head coach Sean McDermott said. 

When asked if the trade was a case of Williams not "buying in" he said it had nothing to do with that. 

"Jonathan is a great young man, he did everything we asked. There's none whatsoever in that regard. He did a fine job," McDermott explained. 

Williams, a 2016 5th round draft pick, is the latest Doug Whaley pick sent out the door. The Bills are now down to just six Whaley picks on the roster. 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories