Bills' backup to LeSean McCoy will be by committee

ORCHARD PARK, NY - With Jonathan Williams gone, the bills have three options to backup LeSean McCoy; Mike Tolbert, Joe Banyard and Taiwan Jones. As to who will be the primary backup, head coach Sean McDermott says it will be a combination of the three.

"It's a little bit by committee," McDemott said. "We've got kind of different body types if you will. They all bring something different to the table and that's a good thing. And then with the element of special teams we were able to stay balanced as a roster for the most part in all three phases of the game."

Williams departure on Sunday was a surprise. He was expected to serve as the number two running back behind LeSean McCoy after a solid preseason.

"There was a lot to like about what he did. That said we're doing what's right for this football team. I have a lot of confidence in the running backs behind LeSean," head coach Sean McDermott said.

When asked if the trade was a case of Williams not "buying in" he said it had nothing to do with that.

"Jonathan is a great young man, he did everything we asked. There's none whatsoever in that regard. He did a fine job," McDermott explained.

Williams, a 2016 5th round draft pick, is the latest Doug Whaley pick sent out the door. The Bills are now down to just six Whaley picks on the roster.

