Bills appear to be close to naming coach

Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott is now the front runner in the Buffalo Bills head coaching search. WGRZ-TV Sports Director Adam Benigni reports McDermott is the man the Pegulas have been most impressed with as they interview candidates to replace Rex Ryan.

McDermott spent Tuesday interviewing with the San Francisco 49ers.

Buffalo News Bills beat reporter Vic Carucci reports McDermott and the Pegulas are meeting again on Wednesday in Boca Raton, Florida.

One big issue remains the control of the Bills 53 man roster. Bills general manager Doug Whaley had control but that is something McDermott is asking for, according to Benigni.

