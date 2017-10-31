WGRZ
Bills and Jets proving "tank" narrative wrong

Heather Prusak, WGRZ 4:16 PM. EDT October 31, 2017

ORCHARD PARK, NY - A lot has changed since the last time the Bills and Jets played each other. It was back in the season opener and no one saw either team play a game yet. 

Some were calling it the "tank bowl" given all of the offseason moves both teams made. The Jets traded away a big portion of their veteran talent and the Bills were stock piling draft picks. 

But the Bills are now 5-2 and have a chance to tie the Patriots for first place in the AFC East while the Jets have exceeded expectations and are now 3-5. 

 

