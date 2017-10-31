Sep 10, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) passes the ball over New York Jets nose tackle Leonard Williams (92) during the second quarter at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes)

ORCHARD PARK, NY - A lot has changed since the last time the Bills and Jets played each other. It was back in the season opener and no one saw either team play a game yet.

Some were calling it the "tank bowl" given all of the offseason moves both teams made. The Jets traded away a big portion of their veteran talent and the Bills were stock piling draft picks.

But the Bills are now 5-2 and have a chance to tie the Patriots for first place in the AFC East while the Jets have exceeded expectations and are now 3-5.

