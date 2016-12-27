WGRZ
Close

Adam & Vic React to Rex Ryan's Firing

The Bills fire head coach Rex Ryan and brother Rob. Anthony Lynn is the interim head coach. Adam Benigni and Vic Carucci share their thoughts on the moves at One Bills Drive.

WGRZ 7:20 PM. EST December 27, 2016

 

BUFFALO, NY- In this week's Breakdown segment WGRZ-TV Sports Director Adam Benigni and Buffalo News Buffalo Bills beat reporter Vic Carucci react to  the firing of Bills head coach Rex Ryan.

 

 


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories