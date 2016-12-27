Close Adam & Vic React to Rex Ryan's Firing The Bills fire head coach Rex Ryan and brother Rob. Anthony Lynn is the interim head coach. Adam Benigni and Vic Carucci share their thoughts on the moves at One Bills Drive. WGRZ 7:20 PM. EST December 27, 2016 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST BUFFALO, NY- In this week's Breakdown segment WGRZ-TV Sports Director Adam Benigni and Buffalo News Buffalo Bills beat reporter Vic Carucci react to the firing of Bills head coach Rex Ryan. CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Lake Effect Snow Watch On The Way Fans have mixed reaction to Rex Ryan firing Take 2: Change has been the constant Ways 2 Save: Post-Christmas Deals Level 3 Sex Offender Arrested In Clarence Adam Benigni and Vic Carucci on the firing of Bills head coach Rex Ryan. Ellicott Devlopment Responds Orchard Park Stein Mart Closing In February WNY Couple's Home Explodes Xmas Morning Paladino: I'm Not A Racist, Not Resigning More Stories Bruce DeHaven Passes Away Dec 27, 2016, 11:26 p.m. Rex and Rob Ryan fired from Bills Dec 27, 2016, 11:54 a.m. Bills fans react to firing of Rex Ryan Dec 27, 2016, 6:53 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs