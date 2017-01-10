Adam & Vic on the Bills Coaching Search

Jan 1, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback EJ Manuel (3) gets instructions from Buffalo Bills interim head coach Anthony Lynn in the game against the New York Jets during the 2nd quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dennis Schneidler, Dennis Schneidler)

BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bills continue their search for a new head coach. Interim head coach

Anthony Lynn remains very much in the mix but he's not the only person the Bills are taking a long, hard look at. Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott is also considered an extremely strong candidate to become the Bills next head coach.

The Bills fired Rex Ryan after they for the second time this season to the Miami Dolphins. Lynn was named the interim head coach and coached the Bills during the season finale against the New York Jets.