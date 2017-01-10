Adam & Vic on McDermott & Coaching Search

Nov 2, 2015; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott stands on the field prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Bank of America Stadium. Carolina defeated Indianapolis 29-26 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bills continue their search for a new head coach.

Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott is now the front runner. WGRZ-TV Sports Director Adam Benigni reports McDermott is the man the Pegula's have been most impressed with. He is their top choice and has emerged as the leading candidate according to multiple reports.

McDermott spent the day interviewing with the San Francisco 49ers. Adam reports one big issue with the Bills is control of the 53 man roster. Doug Whaley had it but that McDermott is asking for it.

Each week Buffalo News Buffalo Bills beat reporter Vic Carucci joins WGRZ-TV Sports Director Adam Benigni in the breakdown segment.

The Bills fired Rex Ryan after they for the second time this season to the Miami Dolphins. Anthony Lynn was named interim head coach after Ryan was fired.