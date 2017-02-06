A Closer Look at the State of the Bills

Dec 24, 2016; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) throws a pass before a game against the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig, Timothy T. Ludwig)

BUFFALO, NY- As the New England Patriots wrapped up their 5th Super Bowl title in the Bill Belichick Tom Brady era the Buffalo Bills remain stuck in a 17 year playoff drought.

The WGRZ-TV sports team along with Bucky Gleason and Tim Graham from Sports Talk Sunday and the Buffalo News got together to discuss the state of the Bills.

This off season the Bills have hired a new head coach, Sean McDermott but still face a number of other issues including whether or not to bring back quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

