Bills interview McDermott for head coach

Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott stands on the field prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Bank of America Stadium. Carolina defeated Indianapolis 29-26 in overtime. (Photo: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports, Jeremy Brevard)

ORCHARD PARK, NY-- The Buffalo Bills confirmed Wednesday they interviewed Sean McDermott for the head coach position.

McDermott has been the Carolina Panthers Defensive Coordinator since 2011. The Panthers made it to the Super Bowl in 2015.

The Bills fired Head Coach Rex Ryan just before the final game of the season. He was replaced by Offensive Coordinator Anthony Lynn.

The Bills have failed to make the playoffs for 17 straight years.

2 On Your Side's Sports Director Adam Benigni will have more, on Channel 2 News First at 5pm.