NFL Suspends Lynch for One Game

Oct 19, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Referees break up an altercation between the Oakland Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kelley L Cox, Kelley L Cox)

NEW YORK (AP) - Oakland running back Marshawn Lynch has been suspended for one game without pay by the NFL for shoving a game official during the Raiders' victory over Kansas City on Thursday night.

Lynch was ejected from the game after he shoved line judge Julian Mapp.

The scuffle started when Oakland quarterback Derek Carr was hit late on a run by Kansas City's Marcus Peters midway through the second quarter. Raiders offensive linemen Kelechi Osemele and Donald Penn immediately confronted Peters, and Lynch sprinted onto the field from the bench to join the fray. Mapp tried to break up the fight, but Lynch pushed him and grabbed his jersey. Lynch also got a personal foul.

