Sep 10, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium.

ORCHARD PARK, NY- Sunday afternoon the Bills play the Panthers in Carolina. The Panthers are coming off a disappointing season, they were 6-10 in 2016 but in 2015 they were a Super Bowl team. They had a regular season record of 15-1.

Quarterback Cam Newton was the NFL MVP. Despite that he was shut down in the Super Bowl by the Denver defense.

In the season opener last week Newton did not put up great numbers but the Panthers beat San Francisco 23-to-3. Newton was 14 of 25 for 171 yards with 2 touchdowns and one interception.

The Bills are well aware of the impact Cam Newton can have on a football game.

