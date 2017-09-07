New menu items unveiled at New Era Field

BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bills and Delaware North Sportservice announced the team's new food menu for the 2017 NFL season.

Here is a list of the new items, set to be available for fans beginning on their first game against the New York Jets:

New Concession Items

-Bourbon Meatballs in a Cup: slathered in Jim Beam bourbon glaze

-Gyro Sandwich: sliced lamb served on pita bread loaded with lettuce, tomato and tzatziki sauce

-Build Your Own Nachos: in a souvenir tub with traditional toppings to choose from

-BBQ Nachos: served in a souvenir tub, served with BBQ pork and choice of toppings

-Ribeye Sandwich: 7 oz. ribeye grilled to order and served on a hoagie roll with a healthy portion of mushrooms, onions, arugula, fried parsnips, and topped with Sriracha ketchup

-Buffalo Tender Hoagie with Fries: chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo wing sauce, served on a hoagie bun with celery shavings, lettuce, blue cheese dressing, and French fries

-Breakfast Burrito: packed with eggs, sausage, pepper, onions, mushrooms, shredded cheese and salsa served on a flour tortilla

-Refillable Souvenir Popcorn Tub

-Moonshine Mary: made with a malt-based Carolina Clear Moonshine, served with a skewer of your favorite garnishes

New Club Concession Items

-Corned Beef Burger: ground corned beef with house-made sauerkraut on a potato bun

-Premium Burger: grilled burger topped with pickled onions, house-smoked ketchup on a potato bun

-Pork Belly Banh Mi Sandwich: house-braised hoisin pork belly, Thai Napa slaw, charred onion relish on a brioche roll

-Grab-N-Go Marketplace: selections of beer, soft drinks, snacks and packaged goods in an open-market setting

© 2017 WGRZ-TV