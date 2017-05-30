NCCC Rolls Into Finals

GREENVILLE, TN- Niagara County Community College has the chance to win the NJCAA Division III National Championship.

They will have to beat Tyler twice to win it. They lost to Tyler earlier in the tournament. The first game is scheduled for Wednesday at 7-pm. Tyler is 3-0 in the tournament, NCCC is 4-1.

Niagara beat Century 10-5 in the afternoon Tuesday and in the evening they beat Cumberland County 10-8.

NCCC banged out 12 hits in both games.

No team has ever come from the losers bracket to win the championship. Cumberland was the top ranked team in the tournament. The T-Wolves were ranked second.

NCCC made it to the finals once before, that was in 2012.

