NCCC men's basketball looks to continue historic postseason run

Credit: NCCC athletics

NCCC men's basketball is on a historic postseason run, a run that hasn't happened since 1979. The Thunderwolves made the National Tournament for the first time since then and are now in the quarterfinals after beating seventh-seeded Macomb Community College in the first round of the NJCAA Division II Men's Basketball Tournament.

And there's some local talent on this Thunderwolves roster with LaTerrance Reed (Canisius), Donel Cathcart (Cardinal O'Hara) and Adam McNeill (North Tonawanda).

"LaTerrance Reed comes from a state championship, federation championship and has a background of winning. Donel Cathcart comes from a leading scorer in Western New York coming out of Cardinal O'Hara. There's that background and then there's North Tonawanda's Adam McNeill. He's that typical North Tonawanda, blue collar, hard working guy," head coach Bill Beilein said.

NCCC will now face second-seeded South Suburban College in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m. Thursday.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV