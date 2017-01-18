WGRZ
NCAAW: Canisius beats Niagara, 65-57

Sara Hinriksdottir ended with a game-high 22 points in a 65-57 win over Niagara.

Heather Prusak, WGRZ 9:31 PM. EST January 18, 2017

 

LEWISTON, NY - In the women's basketball "battle of the bridge", Canisius came out on top with a 65-57 win over Niagara. 

After trailing by two at the end of the first quarter, the Griffs had a huge second. They closed out the first half on a 19-8 run. 

Canisius' Sara Hinriksdottir ended with a game-high 22 points while Marget Halfdanardottir scored 15.

For Niagara, Victoria Rampado scored a team-high 20 points. 

These two meet again at Canisius on February 10th. 

(© 2017 WGRZ)


