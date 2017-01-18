NCAAW: Canisius beats Niagara, 65-57

LEWISTON, NY - In the women's basketball "battle of the bridge", Canisius came out on top with a 65-57 win over Niagara.
After trailing by two at the end of the first quarter, the Griffs had a huge second. They closed out the first half on a 19-8 run.
Canisius' Sara Hinriksdottir ended with a game-high 22 points while Marget Halfdanardottir scored 15.
For Niagara, Victoria Rampado scored a team-high 20 points.
These two meet again at Canisius on February 10th.
