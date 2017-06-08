Draymond Green calls Cleveland Cavaliers fans 'rude' after mother involved in heated argument

(Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

CLEVELAND - Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is often the player opposing fans love to hate. He is known for aggressive play on the floor combined with an attitude that can rub people the wrong way.

He won't be winning a popularity contest with Cavaliers fans anytime soon after referring to them as 'just rude' on Thursday. But there is a backstory involved.

Green's mother was involved in a heated postgame argument with Cavs fans after the Warriors Game 3 victory on Wednesday night at Quicken Loans Arena. The incident was captured by TMZ.

No one is sure what started the heated confrontation, but it required Cleveland Police officers to break it up. No arrests were made.

In a series of tweets, Mary Babers-Green said the following about the incident: "Everyone apologized so it's all good! If they would watch the game and enjoy it instead of worshipping it. They would be fine!"

"It didn't get blown out until the police grabbed me and the dude got hyped!"

"They trash talk and you trash talk back. They can't handle it and they start getting up in your personal space. We ALL APOLOGIZED-NO WORRIES"

Green was asked for his reaction on Thursday during Golden State's practice at the Q. "They're fine, it happens every year. Fans here are just rude. My mom can hold her own, though, she's good," he told reporters.

