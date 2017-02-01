National Signing Day for UB Football and Across WNY

BUFFALO, NY - National signing day in Western New York featured some of the top student athletes signing their National Letters of Intent as well as UB football announcing its signing class.

In Buffalo, the one of the big names on this signing day is Isaiah McDuffie. The Bennett football star and this year's Connolly Cup winner, signed his letter of intent to play at Boston College.

"It feels great, I worked really hard for this for many years," Isaiah McDuffie said.

McDuffie's first school was actually Syracuse University. He verbally committed to the Orange but that was when Scott Shafer was the head coach. Once Shafer left, McDuffie changed his mind.

"I was real close with that coaching staff and things happen but you have to move on sometimes," McDuffie said.

Another highlight of signing day came at Williamsville North where Jim Kelly's nephew, Connor, signed his letter to play football at Edinboro University.

And at Canisius, Blake Haubeil who is one of the top kickers in the country, signed his letter to play at Ohio State while running back Cole Burniston signed with UB.

As for the Bulls, their signing class consisted of five defensive backs, four linebackers, three defensive linemen, three wide receivers, two running backs, an offensive lineman, a tight end, a quarterback and long snapper as Lance Leipold enters his third year as head coach.

"I think we're definitely knowing what we feel we need in our program and what we need to do to compete to be that contender in the Eastern Division and of course compete for a MAC championship," Lance Leipold said.

