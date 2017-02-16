Monmouth crushes Niagara, 93-75 (Photo: © Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) - Justin Robinson made 7 3-pointers in scoring 27 points and Monmouth became the first Division-I team in the nation to clinch an outright regular-season title, beating Niagara 93-75.



The Hawks (23-5, 15-2) won their second consecutive Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference regular-season championship by extending their school-record winning streak to 13. The last time Monmouth won consecutive titles was 2004-05.



Je'lon Hornbeak added four 3-pointers and 16 points and Josh James had his first 10-rebound game. Monmouth made half of its 28 3-point attempts.



Robinson scored 15 points and Hornbeak 10 in the first half when Monmouth took a 54-36 lead.



Kahlil Dukes scored 29 points, Matt Scott and Shane Gatling had 12 each, and Kevin Larkin added 10 for the Purple Eagles (9-19, 6-11), who lost 90-83 in their Jan. 14 game against Monmouth.

