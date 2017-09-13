Sep 10, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; New York Jets inside linebacker Darron Lee (58) looks to make a tackle on Buffalo Bills fullback Mike Tolbert (35) as he runs the ball. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig, Timothy T. Ludwig)

ORCHARD PARK, NY - Bills' fullback, Mike Tolbert spent five seasons with the Panthers before coming to Buffalo. So heading into their week two matchup in Carolina, many players are coming to him for insight on his former team.

"There's a rule out there, snitches get stitches but I'm going to get a lot of stitches this week," Tolbert joked with reporters on Wednesday.

Tolbert, along with Joe Webb, Kaelin Clay and Leonard Johnson are all former Panthers now with the Bills. But of those players, Tolbert spent the most time in Carolina.

"You get that and you’re able to take it into the film room and watch film with them and kind of pick up some information, pick up some tips in order for you to play faster on Sunday is huge. We’re using them to our advantage," Jordan Poyer explained.

