Mets Gaining on Yankees in Poplarity

Oct 5, 2016; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets fans cheer before the game against the San Francisco Giants in the National League wild card playoff baseball game at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Anthony Gruppuso, Anthony Gruppuso)

ALBANY -- Here's what a recent trip to the World Series and a rotation of talent pitchers will get you: The Mets are closing in on the Yankees as New York's favorite baseball team.

And in New York City, the Mets were narrowly more popular than the Bronx Bombers, a Quinnipiac University poll on Friday showed.

Forty-five percent of New York City baseball fans said they preferred the Amazins as they favorite ball club, compared to 43 percent for the Yankees.

Statewide, fans backed the Yankees over the Mets 48 percent to 34 percent.

Upstate, the disparity was even greater: The Yankees outpaced the Mets 53 percent to 14 percent. In the New York City suburbs, 49 percent said they root for the Yankees and 44 percent go with the Mets, who made the World Series two years ago.

“When they’re not following the Buffalo Bisons, the Syracuse Chiefs or the Tri-City ValleyCats, upstate baseball fans cheer for the New York Yankees,” Maurice Carroll, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, said in a statement.

“In the Big Apple, however, it looks like the 2017 baseball season will be a close race between the Yankees and the Mets.”

Baseball season starts Sunday.

The numbers are in stark contract to the same poll taken in 2012 when the Mets weren't as good.

Then, 60 percent of New Yorkers rooted for the Yankees and just 22 percent liked the Mets. The disparity was about the same in New York City.

Overall, New Yorkers interest in baseball appears to be on the downswing.

In 2012, 52 percent of New Yorkers said they were “very interested” or “somewhat interested” in Major League Baseball.

In Friday's poll, the interest fell to 43 percent.

The latest poll was conducted March 23–27 to 1,605 New York adults with a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points. The survey included 750 people who said they were baseball fans, and those questions had a margin of error of 3.6 percentage points.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM