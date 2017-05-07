Mesler Shocked, Saddened by Holcomb's Death

BUFFALO, NY - MARCH 10: Steve Mesler, a Buffalo native and winner of a gold medal in the four-man bobsled at the 2010 Winter Olympics, waves to the crowd at a game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Dallas Stars on March 10, 2010 at HSBC Arena in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images) (Photo: Bill Wippert, 2010 NHLI)

Steven Holcomb, the longtime U.S. bobsledding star who drove to three Olympic medals after beating a disease that nearly robbed him of his eyesight, was found dead in Lake Placid, New York on Saturday.



He was 37. The U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Bobsled and Skeleton announced his death, the cause of which remains unclear. However, officials said there were no immediate indications of foul play.



The native of Park City, Utah, was a three-time Olympian, and his signature moment came at the 2010 Vancouver Games when he piloted his four-man sled to a win that snapped a 62-year drought for the U.S. in bobsled's signature race.

Two On Your Side's Stu Boyar reached Holcomb's Olympic teammate, Buffalo native Steve Mesler who now makes his home in Calgary. Mesler told Stu "I'm still having a hard time handling it. You know he's going to be missed. He's somebody who I accomplished a dream that I had since I was a kid with. Everybody knows how happy of a guy he was and that's the thing I'm going to remember the most. "

© 2017 Associated Press