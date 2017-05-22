McLaughlin Wins Ilio DiPaolo Award

BLASDELL, NY -- It was a special night at Ilio DiPaolo's in Blasdell Monday night. Five Western New York wrestlers were awarded scholarships from the Ilio DiPaolo Scholarship Fund.

Awards night was highlighted by Olean's Jordan McLaughlin, who won the Ilio DiPaolo award . The award honors the memory of the late great DiPaolo who's family has carried on his legacy of giving back to the community. The awards provide recognition and financial aid to deserving student athletes. McLaughlin will attend the Naval Academy and most likely study ocean engineering. He will continue his wrestling career.

McLaughlin told Two On Your Side's Stu Boyar: "I'm really honored and its great to be, from all the candidates, to be chosen by the committee and its great to join a prestigious group."

Connor Day from Iroquois won the Gary Castanza award. Jacob Peru from Falconer won the "Destroyer" award. Matthew Cicco from Niagara Wheatfield won the Bill Hein award. Steven Kapuscinski won the Cauliflower Alley Club award.

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott were on hand to see the awards given out.

