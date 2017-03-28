Jan 13, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills new head coach Sean McDermott speaks during a press conference at AdPro Sports Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Hoffman, Kevin Hoffman)

PHOENIX, AZ- (AP) - Sean McDermott doesn't think it will be easy coaching in a division with the guy he calls "one of the greatest of all time."

Responding to a question about the Patriots at the NFL owners meetings Tuesday, the new Buffalo coach at first said he's so focused on his new job he hasn't had much time to think about anything else.



But it quickly became clear that McDermott has thought about the Patriots and coach Bill Belichick.



"It's one thing to have success, it's another thing to sustain it. That to me starts with leadership," McDermott said. "... They've been able to sustain their success and we're all scrambling to try to catch up with them."



McDermott, the defensive coordinator at Carolina before taking the Bills job, laughed when he heard that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wants to play six or seven more years and that Belichick could coach until he's 80.



"This is supposed to be fun coming out here, man," McDermott said.

McDermott told Buffalo News Bills beat reporter and Sport Talk Sunday contributor Vic Carucci a number of interesting items.

Carucci reports that McDermott believes the relationship with general manager Doug Whaley, the coaching staff and the personnel staff has been "seamless. " This after a Jason LaConfora report suggesting that the "McDermott Whaley marriage wasn't built to last."

The Bills new coach told Vic he believes the #2 wide receiver is on the current roster, "we just don't know who it is yet." McDermott added the team feels good about the position after Sammy Watkins but that they will be "looking to add."

McDermott said when it comes to going for it on fourth down he's "aggressive. If I'm going down I'm going down both guns blazing."

