McDermott Says He's on Good Terms With Whaley

Mar 28, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins logo during the NFL Annual Meetings at the Biltmore Resort. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas)

By Sal Maiorana Rochester Democrat & Chronicle

Bills coach Sean McDermott participated in his first AFC coaches breakfast Tuesday morning at the NFL owners’ meetings in Phoenix, and several western New York reporters deluged him with an array of questions for approximately an hour.

A few things stood out.

Rumors have been swirling recently about friction already surfacing between McDermott and general manager Doug Whaley. Naturally, McDermott steered clear of that one with as milquetoast an answer as possible, saying he doesn’t know where the rumors come from.

“I don’t even know,” McDermott said. “We focus on ourselves and getting ourselves better. That’s it. That’s a day-to-day process. Our focus right now is improving this football team in every way we can and that speaks to the communication that happens between Doug and myself and our staffs and really the entire building. It’s what we’re doing going forward. This is a new era of Bills football and we’re excited about it.”

No matter what he says, it’s clear that owners Terry and Kim Pegula have entrusted McDermott with an inordinate amount of responsibility and power for a first-year head coach, and Whaley seems to be getting fazed out. Again, McDermott brushed that off.

“It’s really been seamless,” McDermott said, explaining that Whaley and the scouts went to the Senior Bowl to continue player evaluations while McDermott and his coaching staff stayed in Buffalo to study the Bills roster and get up to speed. Everyone then got together for the NFL scouting combine to look at, and interview, prospects, and they have also attacked free agency together, trying to fill the numerous holes on the roster.

“I’m in Doug’s office, he’s in my office and, ‘What if this?’ and ‘What about that?’ ” McDermott said. “You just have those conversations, those healthy conversations. And that’s what makes it fun.”

McDermott seems convinced that Reggie Ragland, Buffalo’s second-round draft choice in 2016 who missed the entire season due to a major knee injury, is going to be his starting middle linebacker in the base 4-3 defense.

“Reggie had the setback last year,” McDermott began. “I know Reggie from tape in college and what he can do. The middle linebacker position is really where we see him. And what innately comes with that position is the leadership skills. He possesses those leadership skills to get us lined up, be the antennae, so to speak, of the defense. When you look at that position, in this system — guys like Luke Kuechly, guys like Jeremiah Trotter — that can check the defense, get us in and out of bad calls, bad defenses, set us up for success, that’s an important part of that position and Reggie, from what I can tell and what I’ve observed and been told about him, he has that DNA.”

What that means for Preston Brown, who was presumed to be the middle linebacker, isn’t exactly clear, and all McDermott would say is that Brown — a three-year starter for the Bills — would compete for the job.

“He would be in that same mold in terms of that middle linebacker position for us,” said McDermott. “Very confident in watching Preston last year and over the last couple of years, really, in the different systems he was in. Very productive player. He’s a nice fit for us as well. It’ll be a fun position to watch.”

As for the wide receiver position, McDermott either laid out some fake news, or he genuinely tipped his hand regarding one position the Bills might not address with the 10th overall pick in the first round. He said he believes the Bills’ No. 2 receiver is already on the roster, reeling off the names of returnees Walter Powell, Dezmin Lewis, Brandon Tate and Kolby Listenbee, and recent free agent acquisitions Andre Holmes, Philly Brown, Jeremy Butler, and Corey Washington.

“That’ll be fun to watch that battle throughout the off-season and preseason and training camp,” said McDermott. “Who that is remains to be seen, but I believe he’s on the roster. I feel good about it, I really do.”

If the Bills don’t pick a receiver in the first round, the consensus is that they would have to pick a cornerback given their razor-thin depth after the departures of Stephon Gilmore and Nickell Robey-Coleman. However, McDermott was sending second-year man Kevon Seymour some love from the desert, and thinks the 2016 sixth-round pick is a viable starting option.

“He wasn’t a guy, honestly, that I knew a lot of before entering the doors at One Bills Drive, but, man, what an athlete in terms of just the length,” he said of the 6-foot, 180-pounder. “And that’s really the way the corner position is moving. When you look at Kevon, he played some inside, he played at the nickel position, he played outside, and yet he was physical.”

What stood out to McDermott was the way Seymour, in the limiting playing time he received, adapted and learned on the fly.

“As a rookie, I thought, just watching the tape, he really handled himself well,” McDermott said. “And then the mental toughness part. There were plays where they caught a ball, but he came back the next play and hit the reset button and really fired on all cylinders. For a rookie to be able to do that, man, that was huge. That’s a nice foundation in year one.”

© 2017 WGRZ-TV