Oct 1, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott reacts during the game against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dale Zanine, Dale Zanine)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Buffalo Bills cornerback E.J. Gaines' playing status is uncertain, while coach Sean McDermott is hopeful starting left tackle Cordy Glenn will return after missing two games.

Both players are listed as questionable for Buffalo's game at Cincinnati on Sunday. Gaines hurt his groin in a 23-17 win at Atlanta last weekend, while Glenn has been sidelined with a right ankle injury.

Starting safety Micah Hyde (knee) and backup cornerback Shareece Wright (back) are also listed as questionable.

McDermott says he's "fairly confident" defensive end Shaq Lawson will return after missing one game with a groin injury.

As expected, starting receiver Jordan Matthews and starting linebacker Ramon Humber have been ruled out. Both broke their right thumbs last weekend.

At 3-1, the Bills lead the AFC East and are off to their best start since opening the 2011 season with four wins in their first five games.

Buffalo also cut safety Orion Stewart from the practice squad.

