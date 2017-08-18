McDermott Gives Taylor Vote of Confidence

Aug 17, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) warms up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bill Streicher, Bill Streicher)

ORCHARD PARK, NY- After the Bills loss to Philadelphia Thursday night head coach Sean McDermott said "every position will be evaluated including quarterback." Some interpreted that team that Tyrod Taylor's position as the starting quarterback was in jeopardy. McDermott quickly put any possible quarterback controversy to rest Friday afternoon before the Bills hit the practice field.

McDermott said "I have all the confidence in the world in Tyrod. By no means, was that meant to come across that way, Tyrod’s going to start for us this week and I look forward to him getting back on track. There were plays that he wanted back from last night among other players as well. That said, there were good moments in the game. We continue to evolve as an offense, that’s the second game; Keeping big picture perspective in mind, we’ve got to continue to do some things to get the offense on track, there’s no doubt about it. We’ve got to move the ball, move the chains, convert third downs which we didn’t do a good job of, and then when we get into the red zone – which we did – we’ve got to score touchdowns. We had opportunities to put points on the board a couple of times last night, and either: A. we took a sack and took ourselves out of field goal range or didn’t put the ball in the end zone when we had the opportunities.Tyrod is going to start Saturday night and I expect him to play and play well."

McDermott said he expects Taylor to start in week one against the Jets.

As for Nathan Peterman who has moved up the depth chart to second string behind Taylor McDermott was asked if he'd get any 1st team reps in practice this week. " Well, like I’ve always said, we always look at everything. That goes for every position, not just the quarterback position, but every position. Nate has certainly had a good preseason and training camp and he’s going to continue to develop and get better."

McDermott said there that "all the penalties are unacceptable." The Bills took 15 penalties for 131 yards against the Eagles. He said the Bills are considering bringing officials to practice.

With left tackle Cordy Glenn still out rookie Dion Dawkins took his spot in practice.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV