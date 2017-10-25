Sep 17, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (99) on the sidelines in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bob Donnan, Bob Donnan)

ORCHARD PARK, NY- The Bills are still dealing with injuries in the secondary as they prepare to play the Oakland Raiders this Sunday at New Era Field.

Cornerback E.J. Gaines and safety Jordan Poyer remain day to day and neither will practice today.

Poyer was injured on the last play of Sunday's win over Tampa Bay. He has a knee injury. Gaines is battling a hamstring injury.

Guard Richie Incognito will sit out practice with an ankle injury suffered in Sunday's game. McDermott said Incognito feels pretty good and that they are just being cautious.

McDermott said tight end Logan Thomas has been excused for "personal" reasons. When if there was a chance Thomas could miss Sunday's game McDermott said "We'll see, I wish I could give you more right now."

The Bills head coach said defensive tackle Marcell Dareus "played his best football of the season" against Tampa Bay and that "we're moving in the right direction." McDermott added he's anxious to see what happens Sunday.

