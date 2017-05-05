Mason Schreck starts NFL career with the Bengals

BUFFALO, NY - Two of the last three picks in this year's NFL draft have a Buffalo connection; the last pick, this year's "Mr. Irreverent", is Chad Kelly and two picks before went UB tight end, Mason Schreck.

"It was just so special. There was so much sacrifice, time, and effort that went into that day. It was really a dream come true," Schreck said.

Schreck wanted to get away and relax during the draft, so he spent the weekend in Florida with his family. Then late during the seventh round, he got a call.

"I was actually on the phone with my agent and there were about six picks left. He actually told me my contract was already set with Philly," Schreck explained.

But then, he got another call.

"I saw the area code on my phone and it said Cincinnati, Ohio and it was coach Marvin Lewis. He said "Mason we've got you locked in with our next pick" and then everybody started screaming," Schreck said.

So with the 251st pick in the 2017 NFL draft, the Cincinnati Bengals selected Mason Schreck. And he actually had a pre-draft official visit with the Bengals.

"The visit was great. I came out of it with a really, really good feeling. It all kind of came together when I saw my name on the screen that I was going to Cincinnati," Schreck explained.

And Schreck looks forward to learning from Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert.

"This past year, I watched a lot of film on Tyler. I sort of modeled my game after his. I'm going to literally follow him around and just do whatever he does and learn from him."

Schreck is now the tenth UB Bull in the last 20 years drafted. He now joins guys like Khalil Mack and Branden Oliver in that category.

"It shows just how good of a program UB is and don't ever shy away from going to a MAC school like that because you're able to make it to the next level and able to get drafted if you go to a school like UB."

And Schreck's breakout year came in 2016 during his senior season. He set theUB single-season record for receptions by a tight end with 651 yards and four touchdowns.

"My first day of camp I went up against Khalil Mack. I went in the locker room and I didn't think I was going to make it through but going against Khalil and going against Steve Means every day my whole first year that really helped out," Schreck explained.

Schreck and the Bengals just started their three day rookie minicamp on Friday.

