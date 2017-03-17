March Madness: Notre Dame in Buffalo for St. Patrick's Day (Photo: Jonah Javad - WGRZ-TV)

BUFFALO- It's St. Patrick's Day. And this year, Buffalo is more Irish than usual.

Call it luck, or coincidence, but Notre Dame is still in town for the NCAA Tournament.

"Can we make this quick? I'm the honorary Grand Marshall in an hour," joked Irish head coach Mike Brey at Friday's post-practice press conference. "This town is a good ND town. Over 17 years, I've run into people from here that are big ND fans."

South Bend, this is not. But, it's clear Buffalo has a favorite team this weekend

"I hope they can get out of jail by 8 a.m. because they're rolling today," Brey added. "Matter of fact, we have some extra bail money, so we can get them out. We know what happens to the Irish on St. Patrick's Day."

On Thursday, thousands of Irish fans showed up for the opening round win over Princeton. Before the game, a couple hundred fans packed The Swannie House a few blocks away.

St. Patrick's Day often leads to a long night out., but these Irishmen will be in bed early.

5-seed Notre Dame opens the second round Saturday against 4-seed West Virginia. Tip-off is at 12:10 p.m from the KeyBank Center.

"St.patrick's day is great when you're still alive in the ncaa tournament. It sucks when you're not."

