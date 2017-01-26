Manhattan escapes with 70-69 win at Niagara

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) - Calvin Crawford had 18 points and Zane Waterman hit the go-ahead free throws and drew a charging call with 4.5 seconds left to help Manhattan beat Niagara 70-69 on Thursday night.
Manhattan (8-14, 3-8 Metro) coach Steve Masiello earned his 100th career win.
Waterman, who finished with nine points, made a pair of free throws to cap the scoring with 15.4 seconds to play. Matt Scott was driving through the lane with a chance to put the Purple Eagles (7-15, 4-7) ahead in the final seconds, but Waterman beat him to the spot.
Niagara got the ball back with 3 seconds left but Crawford stole it from Marvin Prochet to secure the win.
Zavier Turner and Na'Quan Council added 13 points each for the Jaspers. It was a career high for Council.
Scott had 20 points, and Prochet and Kevin Larkin added 12 points each for Niagara, which erased a 12-point, second-half deficit.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs