Making sense of Bills front office (Photo: WGRZ-TV)

The Buffalo Bills added yet another member to the personnel department this week, by hiring Malik Boyd to be the Director of Pro Personnel.

Boyd comes to Buffalo after serving as the assistant Director of Pro Scouting for the Arizona Cardinals. He is the third addition to the front office, since new GM Brandon Beane took over.

With all these names and titles, it may be tough keep them in order and understand who does what exactly. In fact, we're still figuring it out ourselves.

It starts at the top with Beane, who began filling the front office staff with assistant GM Joe Schoen.

Schoen spent the last nine years with the Miami Dolphins and is now considered Beane's "right hand man."

Beane said Schoen will be involved in everything from player contract discussions to hiring staff members in charge of football operations.

Directly under Schoen is VP of Player Personnel Brian Gaine, who came from the Houston Texans organization.

And the most recent hire is Boyd, who spent the last 12 seasons with the Cardinals and the 2014 Scout of the Year.

Beane wants Boyd to focus on roster building as well as developing and cultivating a successful group of scouts and assistants.

Some of the job descriptions are a bit vague at this point, but we should get a better sense of who exactly does what as player decisions are made.

Can all these cooks work in the same kitchen? If they can, the recipe looks pretty darn good.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV