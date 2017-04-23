MacArthur Wins it For Ottawa

Apr 23, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; (Editor's Note: Obscene Gesture in Photo); Ottawa Senators left wing Clarke MacArthur (second from right) is surrounded by teammates after scoring the winning goal against the Boston Bruins during the overtime period of game six of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden. The Senators won 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Greg M. Cooper, Greg M. Cooper)

BOSTON (AP) - Clarke MacArthur scored a power-play goal with 6:30 gone in the first overtime and the Ottawa Senators beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Sunday to win their first-round playoff series in six games.



Craig Anderson stopped 28 shots for Ottawa, which advanced in the postseason for the first time since 2013. It was the fourth overtime game in the series.



Tuukka Rask made 26 saves for the Bruins, and Boston got goals from Drew Stafford and Patrice Bergeron.



Bobby Ryan and Kyle Turris also scored for Ottawa.

