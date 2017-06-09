Lois Kaye Go wins the 2017 Women's Porter Cup

LEWISTON, NY - Just looking at the leaderboard after round two of the Women's Porter Cup, you knew it was going to be a good finish. And it was just that.

Boston College sophomore, Lois Kaye Go from the Philippines, played what she called the best round of golf in her life. She finished 8-under for a five stroke win.

In the final round shot a 7-under 65 with eight birdies on the day. Five of those came on the back nine including four straight.

Lois is now the first player from the Philippines to win the tournament. Her ultimate goal is to turn pro but won't do that until after she receives her college degree.

She plans to transfer from Boston College to South Carolina in the fall and doesn't rule out coming back to the Porter Cup next year to defend her title.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV