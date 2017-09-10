Live updates from Bills vs. Jets at New Era Field

Sep 10, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) warms up before the game against the New York Jets at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig, Timothy T. Ludwig)

ORCHARD PARK, NY- The Bills and Jets open the season this afternoon at New Era Field in Orchard Park.

Neither team is expected to contend for the playoffs.

3rd Quarter:

Bills receivers come alive. Tyrod Taylor completes 47-yard pass to Jordan Matthews and caps drive with 1-yard touchdown pass to Andre Holmes.

Jets answer with a touchdown. Quarterback Josh McCown scores on a 1-yard keeper to get Jets within 2 heading into the 4th quarter.

HALFTIME: Bills 7, Jets 6

2nd Quarter:

Bills break open the scoreless game with 1-yard touchdown pass from Tyrod Taylor to Charles Clay.

Despite a couple drops, Clay had 3 catches for 49 yards in first half to lead all Bills pass catchers.

Buffalo added 110 yards rushing including 63 from LeSean McCoy. Jets add a couple field goals to get within one point at halftime.

1st Quarter:

The Bills and Jets are scoreless after the first quarter. Dion Dawkins replaced Cordy Glenn at left tackle for the Bills. Glen and Dawkins will alternate at that spot.

Notable play: Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor found Charles Clay in the end zone, but Clay took monster hit while trying to catch the ball. Jets came up with interception.

Analysis: Bills offense looked solid for the most part. Unfortunate turnover in red zone is reason why the Bills didn't score in first quarter. Bills defense looks good, too. Then again, a Pop Warner defense would look good against this Jets offense.

