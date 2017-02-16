Lehner perfect as Sabres beat Avs, 2-0 (Photo: © Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Sam Reinhart and Evander Kane scored, Robin Lehner made 23 saves and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-0 on Thursday night.



The Sabres moved within three points of Toronto for the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot. They have won consecutive games for the first time since a three-game winning streak from Jan. 20-24.



Lehner got his fifth career shutout and second of the season.



The Avalance lacked energy in the fourth of a season-long five-game road trip. Colorado has lost five in a row and 11 straight on the road. This was the Avalanche's ninth shutout loss.



Calvin Pickard made 30 saves.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.