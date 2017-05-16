Sep 27, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Team Europe head coach Ralph Krueger talks with an official during the second period in game one of the World Cup of Hockey final against Team Canada at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dan Hamilton, Dan Hamilton)

According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun another candidate has emerged for the Sabres vacant head coaching position.

LeBrun said he was following up on TSN colleague Bob McKenzie's tweets from last week. LeBrun said that Ralph Krueger is someone that Sabres general manager Jason Botterill would like to talk to about the Sabres head coaching vacancy.

Further to what @TSNBobMcKenzie speculated last week on @LeafsLunch1050, hearing that Ralph Krueger is among those of interest to the Sabres — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 16, 2017

Not clear whether Krueger would even be available or interested in the Sabres' coaching job, but new GM Jason Botterill wants to talk to him — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 16, 2017

Obviously there are lots of candidates Botterill will want to interview over the next few weeks... but he's certainly an interesting name — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 16, 2017

Botterill has said he'd like his coach in place before the NHL draft which takes place late next month.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV