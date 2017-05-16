According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun another candidate has emerged for the Sabres vacant head coaching position.
LeBrun said he was following up on TSN colleague Bob McKenzie's tweets from last week. LeBrun said that Ralph Krueger is someone that Sabres general manager Jason Botterill would like to talk to about the Sabres head coaching vacancy.
Botterill has said he'd like his coach in place before the NHL draft which takes place late next month.
