LeBron James Says | 'I stunk in the first Finals. I don't stink anymore'

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 09: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors speak after a foul in the third quarter in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 9, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Jason Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Take a deep breath everyone, the Cavaliers are still alive.

With their backs against the proverbial wall, facing the prospect of being swept out of the 2017 NBA Finals, the Cavaliers played the best game of the season and handed the Warriors a decisive 137-116 beating in Game 4 at the Q on Friday night.

Golden State still leads the best-of-seven series 3-1 as we shift back to the Bay Area for Game 5 on Monday night.

LeBron James put forth another brilliant postseason performance in Game 4, scoring 31 points, dishing out 11 assists, and grabbing 10 rebounds. Oh by the by, that's yet another milestone for James. He now has nine Finals triple-doubles, passing Magic Johnson for most all-time. LeBron also passed Michael Jordan for third place on the Finals all-time scoring list.

Magic sent a message to LeBron via Twitter:

Congratulations to Lebron James for becoming the King of Triple Doubles for the NBA Finals with 9 and breaking my record. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 10, 2017

James seemed to orchestrate the best in his teammates on this night. The Cavs set NBA Finals records for most points in a quarter, most points in a half, and most three-pointers made. Kyrie Irving scored 40 points, Kevin Love added 23, J.R. Smith hit five threes, and Tristan Thompson erupted for 10 rebounds. Thompson had 11 total boards in the first three games of these Finals.

"He's a big piece of our puzzle. We all know that. He's been huge for our success the last three years, and they did a -- they have done a great job of putting him in the game plan and neutralizing what he does best, and that's offensive rebound and giving us extra possessions," James said of Thompson afterwards. "And it's been very tough on him in this Finals so far. But he didn't get down on himself. He came through when we needed him the most, and that was tonight, getting 10 rebounds and also dishing out five assists. So that was big time."

Despite the win, the Wine and Gold still have plenty of work to do down 3-1. However, James is taking some comfort in the fact that the Cavs seem to be hitting their stride. "I think the last two games we have played Cavaliers basketball," he said. "We have been physical, we haven't turned the ball over, and we have shared the ball. In Game 3 we just -- down the stretch we couldn't make any shots, and they did. And that was just -- it's a make-or-miss league at that point."

The LeBron James Says Walk-off Line of the Night

Someone asked LeBron this question: How did your approach to the game and your style of play evolve between the first Final you played in (in 2007) and this one?

LBJ's response? "I stunk in the first Finals. I don't stink anymore.."

Drop the mic. And finally...

The LeBron James Says Highlight of the Night, and likely of the Postseason

Just watch and be amazed

LeBron was asked about the unreal dunk afterwards: "I think I was -- it was a transition play, and I believe it was Kyle on my right side that was running the wing, and two of their players were back and I was just trying to engage one of them so I could get Kyle a shot in the corner, and they both went to Kyle, I believe, and I got caught in the air. So that's the only thing I could think of. I didn't want to travel, and Draymond was kind of playing Double T, and Double T kind of had his back towards me, so I just threw it off the glass and went and got it."

Yeah he did. Talk to you all on Monday.

© 2017 WKYC-TV