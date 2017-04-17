Leafs Beat Caps in OT

Apr 17, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) leads his teammates to the bench after celebrating scoring against Washington Capitals in the first period in game three of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dan Hamilton, Dan Hamilton)



TORONTO (AP) - Tyler Bozak scored 1:37 into overtime to cap Toronto's comeback from two goals down in the second period, and the Maple Leafs beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 Monday night to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round series.



Auston Matthews and Nazem Kadri each had a goal and an assist, and William Nylander also scored for Toronto. Frederik Andersen made 23 saves.



Toronto trailed 2-0 in the first period, and then 3-1 early in the second before Kadri and Nylander scored 4:07 apart late to tie the score in the final minute of the period.



Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov all scored for the Presidents' Trophy-winning Capitals. Braden Holtby stopped 24 shots.



All three games so far have been decided in overtime.



Game 4 is Wednesday night.

