Large Introduced as Griffs New Coach

From gogriffs.com

BUFFALO - Three days after accepting the position, Canisius College's new head hockey coach Trevor Large was formally introduced to Golden Griffin nation during his inaugural press conference on Monday.

A native of Brampton, Ontario, Large replaces Dave Smith, who accepted the head coaching position at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in April. A member of the Golden Griffin coaching staff for the past three seasons, Large becomes the seventh head coach in program history and the fourth in the Division I era.

“Canisius is a special place with special people,” Large said. “I want to thank everyone who has been a part of the program for getting us to where we are today.

“There are special things about what we have experienced here at Canisius and what we will continue to experience. The culture here is what drives our results and our success and that is not something that is going to go away. The culture that we have created here is truly special and it is about the people. It is about the campus community, it is about Buffalo, it is about our team, it is about our players, it is about our coaching staff, it is about our family.

“I am very excited to be the next head coach here at Canisius and I cannot wait to get started. It is a great day to be a Griff.”

© 2017 WGRZ-TV