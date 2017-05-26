Lambert Out as Amerks Coach

BUFFALO, NY - FEBRUARY 21: Assistant coch Dan Lambert of the Buffalo Sabres watches warmups before an NHL game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on February 21, 2016 at the First Niagara Center in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images) (Photo: Bill Wippert, 2016 NHLI)

By Leo Roth Rochester Democrat & Chronicle

Dan Lambert is out as coach of the Rochester Americans.

Jason Botterill, new general manager of the parent Buffalo Sabres, made the announcement Friday.

“I would like to thank Dan for his hard work and contributions to our organization during the last two seasons and I wish him the best in the future,” Botterill said. “I felt this was the right move for both the Sabres and Amerks and we will begin the process of searching for a new head coach immediately.”

Botterill is close to naming a new head coach for the Sabres and getting things aligned in Rochester was part of the process. Botterill had discussions with Lambert to see if he made a good fit to remain in Rochester. But it appears a fresh start in both cities with Buffalo's new coach possibly having input in who coaches the Amerks making the most sense.

Named the 31st head coach in Amerks franchise history, Lambert, 47, posted a 32-41-0-3 record during the 2016-17 season, his first in the American Hockey League. The Amerks missed the playoffs for a third consecutive season, using almost 50 players due to injuries and recalls.

Prior to joining the Amerks, Lambert assisted fired Sabres coach Dan Bylsma in Buffalo for a season after six seasons with the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League.

Bylsma and Lambert were former teammates with the San Diego Gulls of the IHL in the late 1980s, a team coached by Amerks Hall of Famer John Van Boxmeer.

