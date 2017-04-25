Lady Griffs Dominate MAAC Play

BUFFALO, NY- Western New York sports franchises might be wise to follow the blueprint of the Canisius College women's lacrosse team.

Head coach Scott Teeter has guided the Lady Griffs to 5 MAAC championships in the last 6 years. That's a dynasty by any standards. While the Lady Griffs have gotten into the NCAA tournament they haven't been able to win in it yet despite a number of close calls.

Last Saturday Canisius won its third straight regular season MAAC title. That means the Lady Griffs will host the MAAC tournament beginning Friday May 5.

To return to the NCAA tournament the Lady Griffs must win the automatic bid given to the MAAC tournament champion.

