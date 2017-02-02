Kreider scores in OT, Rangers beat Sabres 2-1 (Photo: © Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Chris Kreider scored 3:56 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 Thursday night to snap a two-game losing streak.



Mats Zuccarello scored in regulation and Henrik Lundqvist stopped 36 shot, including two in the extra period, for the Rangers. J.T. Miller had assists on both goals to help New York get its league-leading 18th road win, including 11th in the last 13.



On the winning goal, Kreider took a pass from Miller and buried a wrist shot from the right circle for his 20th of the season.



Cody Franson scored and Robin Lehner stopped 42 shots for Buffalo, which has lost three straight.

