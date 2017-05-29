Knights Stun Bisons, 9-7

(Photo: Photograph courtesy Buffalo Bisons)

From bisons.com

In their final game before heading to Buffalo for a six game homestand, the Bisons lost their last of a four game set with Charlotte, 9-7, at BB&T Ballpark on Monday afternoon. Charlotte's Cody Asche hit a three-run walk off homer in the ninth inning to seal the victory.

Asche's home run came with the Knights down one run in ninth inning. Rhymer Liriano and Carson Blair each sent in singles to claim two bases. Then, on the first pitch delivered by Chris Smith, Asche sent a homer sailing to right field to give Charlotte the final edge.

The Knights got on the board in the first when Yoan Moncada singled to left field to score Jacob May from second base. With a walk from Rhymer Liriano and a single Danny Hayes, the bases were loaded for Blair to add another pair of runs when he doubled to left field, giving Charlotte a 3-0 advantage in the first inning.

An inning later, Liriano singled to center field to score Moncada and Nicky Delmonico from the second and third bases respectively, bringing Charlotte up 5-2.

Jason Leblebijian had a big day to give the Bisons a winning chance. The Bisons' first run of the day came when he hit a solo home run in the second inning. Two innings later with a three-run deficit, Leblebijian sent another solo home run to left field, almost identical to the one earlier. Finally, with Dwight Smith Jr. and Mike Ohlman on base after a single and a walk, Leblebijian found room in center field during the seventh inning to bat in a two-run double and give the Herd a 6-5 lead.

Earlier in the seventh inning, Christian Lopes lead off with a solo home run of his own on a 1-0 count. The home run was Lopes' second of the season, with his first coming against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the Herd's home opener.

Dwight Smith Jr. tacked on an insurance run when he doubled in the eighth inning to score Christian Lopes from first base, bringing the Bisons up 7-5.

T.J. House worked the mound for Buffalo during the first 6.1 innings of the afternoon, surrendering five runs and eight hits from Charlotte. House also had five strikeouts before his day ended. Murphy Smith, Matt Dermody, and Chris Smith (1-1) pitched in relief. Murphy Smith gave up no hits, Dermody gave up a run, and Chris Smith allowed the walk off homer.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV