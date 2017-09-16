Keys to Bills Panthers Game

Sep 10, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott during the second half against the New York Jets at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig, Timothy T. Ludwig)

BUFFALO, NY- Coming off their season opening win against the New York Jets, the Buffalo Bills have a much tougher test this afternoon when they play the Carolina Panthers in Carolina.

Carolina quarterback Cam Newton had surgery on his right or throwing shoulder in the off season. Newton looked rusty especially in the early going against San Francisco. Newton can beat you with his arms and legs so the number one key for the Buffalo defense is to contain Cam Newton.

The Bills will have to deal with Carolina's linebackers especially Luke Kuechly who is considered by many the best linebacker in the NFL. The Bills will try to get the running game going as they feature LeSean McCoy. McCoy said earlier this week he looks forward to this kind of challenge.

Carolina will try to force Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor to beat them with his arm. The Panthers will try to contain him on the ground as Taylor, much like Newton is a great runner. Taylor needs more production out of his wide receivers. Last week against the New York Jets Buffalo wide receivers caught only four passes in the entire game.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott spent the last 6 seasons as the Panthers defensive coordinator. There is familiarity on both sides as McDermott knows what the Panthers like to do, and at the same time the Panthers are familiar with what McDermott runs.

Odds makers have made Carolina a seven and a half point favorite. Kickoff is scheduled for one o'clock.

