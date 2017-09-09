Keys to Bills Jets Matchup

Aug 26, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) makes a catch prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mitch Stringer, Mitch Stringer)

BUFFALO, NY- At New Era Field Sunday afternoon the Buffalo Bills open their season against a division rival, the New York Jets. The perception around the league is that the Jets are tanking and are going to be horrible, while the Bills are rebuilding and aren't exactly expected to contend for a playoff spot either.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott makes his regular season debut as the Bills bench boss.

Journeyman Josh McCown starts at quarterback for the Jets. Tyrod Taylor starts his third season under center for the Bills. While Taylor isn't in the upper echelon of quarterbacks he does have the edge over McCown.

Here are some other matchups that bear watching.

Bills rookie cornerback Tre'Davious White against Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse. Neither team is strong or deep at the wide receiver position. White, the Bills first round draft pick has so far looked the part. The Jets got Kearse in a trade from Seattle. While Kearse might be a problem the Jets quarterback situation doesn't help him.

Buffalo running back LeSean McCoy had a tough time against the Jets in 2016. Jets nose tackle Steve McClendon leads a defense that held McCoy in check last season. In the first meeting last season the Jets held McCoy to 59 yards rushing on 15 carries. In the season finale McCoy left with an injury after gaining just 10 yards on 5 carries. If the Jets can contain McCoy again that will put more pressure on quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1-o'clock at New Era Field.

