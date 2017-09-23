Keys to Bills Broncos Game

Sep 10, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs with the ball against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes)

BUFFALO, NY- Denver hits the road for the first time this season Sunday afternoon when the play the Bills at New Era Field. The Broncos have won their first two games but both were played at home.

Now they get a big test on the road. They will have to deal with the crowd noise and the Bills pass rush. The Bills held Cam Newton and Carolina out of the end zone last week. Newton was sacked 6 times for the Bills. The Bills hope to put that kind of pressure of Denver quarterback Trevor Siemian.

The Bills need to establish the running game. The Panthers held LeSean McCoy in check as he gained just 9 yards on 12 carries. The Bills need to find some explosive plays. It would help if the wide receivers also made a bigger contribution than the top three have in the first two weeks of the season. Jordan Matthews, Zay Jones and Andre Holmes have combined for just 11 catches and 149 yards in the first two games of the season.

As well as the Buffalo defense has played the one thing they haven't done is force turnovers. With the Bills offense struggling if the defense can put them in better field position that could be huge. Its tough to put it all on the defense but the offense didn't show up against the Panthers last week.

Even if the Bills offense gets going the Bills would love to get a special teams play. This just might be one of those games where special teams can win it as both teams are strong defensively.

Denver is a 3 point favorite. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 o'clock.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV