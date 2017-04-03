Kelly's Pro Day Cut Short

Nov 5, 2016; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Chad Kelly (10) drops back to pass against Georgia Southern Eagles during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Justin Ford, Justin Ford)

Quarterback Chad Kelly cut short his throwing session at Mississippi's pro day Monday because of an issue with his throwing wrist, which he aggravated during training last week, his agent said.

Agent Duray Oubre told USA TODAY Sports in a text message there was “no structural damage to report” for Kelly, who now will have another throwing session for NFL personnel on April 22.

Pro day was Kelly’s chance to show off his arm after the NFL rescinded his invitation to February’s scouting combine, based on Kelly’s guilty plea to a non-criminal charge of disorderly conduct following an altercation outside a Buffalo bar in January 2015.

He’s the nephew of Buffalo Bills legend Jim Kelly.

