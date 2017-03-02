Kane lifts Sabres past Coyotes

Feb 28, 2017; Buffalo, NY, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Evander Kane (9) celebrates his goal with Buffalo Sabres right wing Brian Gionta (12) during the second period against the Nashville Predators at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig, Timothy T. Ludwig)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Evander Kane scored the go-ahead goal with 5:36 remaining, and the Buffalo Sabres were finally able to preserve a third-period lead in a 6-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.

Ryan O'Reilly had a goal and two assists, including a no-look backhand pass to set up Kane's goal. Marcus Foligno scored twice, including an empty-netter, and Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in helping Buffalo snap an 0-3-1 skid.

Sam Reinhart capped the scoring with an empty-netter in the final seconds.

Newly acquired forward Teemu Pulkkinen, Tobias Rieder and Alex Goligoski scored for the Coyotes, who lost for the fourth time in five games, and fourth straight on the road. Radim Vrbata had a career-best 10-game point streak end, and Mike Smith stopped 35 shots.

The Sabres were in jeopardy of blowing their third consecutive third period lead before Kane scored his team-leading 23rd goal.

